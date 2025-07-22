SINGAPORE, July 22 — Two men were charged here today with allegedly helping a Chinese national, Long Zhihua, secure bail before he absconded while facing housebreaking charges.

Long, 39, was accused of breaking into a house on Windsor Park Road on June 21, 2024, and stealing over S$570,000 (RM1.9 million) worth of jewellery with an accomplice.

According to The Straits Times, Wilson Ang, 41, a Singaporean, and Wai Kei Fung, 25, a Malaysian, each face one charge of obstructing justice and one charge of entering into an unlawful agreement to indemnify against liability.

Ang was also charged with providing false information to a public servant after allegedly posing as Long’s bailor in exchange for money despite not knowing him.

He is said to have signed a S$30,000 bail bond for Long on April 1 and agreed with a third party to be indemnified if Long breached his bail conditions.

Wai allegedly abetted this agreement by delivering the cash for bail to Ang, then picked Long up from prison and paid for his hotel stay after the release.

Ang later filed a police report falsely claiming he had regular contact with Long before losing touch, while Long subsequently skipped a court hearing, prompting a warrant for his arrest.

Both men attended the July 22 court hearing via video-link from remand, with Ang granted S$15,000 bail while no bail was offered to Wai due to his high flight risk, and their cases were adjourned to August 18.