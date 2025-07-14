SINGAPORE, July 14 — Singapore on Monday launched the enhanced Singapore–Timor-Leste Asean Readiness Support (Stars) package to support the country’s integration into the regional bloc and its long-term development.

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said the enhanced package will include tailored support to facilitate Timor-Leste’s accession to key Asean agreements, specialised training in areas aligned with the country’s national priorities, and leadership development programmes and scholarships for the next generation of leaders.

“Timor-Leste’s upcoming accession to Asean is a significant milestone, both for your country and for Asean.

“Singapore looks forward to welcoming you warmly to the Asean family, and we will continue to stand with you on this journey,” Wong said at the official lunch he hosted in honour of Timor-Leste’s Prime Minister Kay Rala Xanana Gusmao on Monday.

Wong said Singapore launched Stars in 2002, a specially customised package to empower Timorese officials with the knowledge and skills needed for Asean membership.

According to Singapore’s Foreign Ministry, over 1,100 Timorese officials have, to date, participated in courses under the Singapore Cooperation Programme and the Stars package.

Gusmao arrived in Singapore on Sunday for his second official visit to the city-state, which continues until Wednesday.

He is accompanied by Vice Prime Minister, Minister Coordinator for Economic Affairs, and Minister of Tourism and Environment Francisco Kalbuadi Lay, as well as Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation Bendito dos Santos Freitas.

Timor-Leste is expected to be officially admitted as the 11th member of Asean at the 47th Asean Summit in October in Kuala Lumpur.

In the Joint Communique issued following the 58th Asean Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, the ministers expressed their commitment to supporting Timor-Leste in expediting its early accession to key Asean economic agreements, in order to facilitate its full integration into the regional bloc. — Bernama