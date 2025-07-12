SINGAPORE, July 12 — Singapore’s Prime Minister Lawrence Wong has reportedly touted the critical role of trusted media in helping Singapore navigate an increasingly complex and fragmented information landscape.

The Straits Times reported him saying the media industry must continue to inform, educate and connect society — a task that will require public trust, high-quality journalism and a clear sense of mission.

“Singapore needs trusted media that continue to present balanced perspectives, surface different points of view and hold meaningful conversations — so that we can better understand one another and develop a common understanding of the world,” he was quoted saying.

Wong highlighted the growing challenge of digital echo chambers and algorithm-driven content, saying media outlets must remain unifying forces that help citizens make sense of complex issues and foster shared identity.

He also addressed the pressures facing the media business model, warning against the global trend of newsrooms becoming beholden to commercial or partisan interests.

“We do not want our national newspaper to be owned by billionaires with narrow or partisan agendas,” he said.

He also affirmed the Singapore government’s commitment to supporting public service media, to ensure journalism remains viable, independent and accountable to the public.

Wong stressed that quality journalism must be at the heart of the industry’s mission, especially amid the spread of misinformation. While digital consumption is rising, he said there remains strong demand for insightful, well-crafted long-form reporting.

Delivering such content consistently, he added, requires capable editorial and technical teams, and media organisations must offer purposeful careers to attract and retain young talent.

Wong noted that media consumption habits are evolving rapidly, requiring news outlets to adapt formats and platforms — even if this involves disrupting existing models or cannibalising traditional products.

While he believes print still has a place in Singapore, he said the industry must plan for a future where newspapers may take on different formats in terms of style, tone and length.

Ultimately, Wong said the media must chart its own course — weighing opportunities, managing risks and evolving to meet the needs of a changing audience while staying true to its mission.



