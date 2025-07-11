SINGAPORE, July 11 — Once a familiar sight across Singapore with over 30 outlets, only five outlets of snack franchise Jollibean locations remain operational here today, while three listed on its website have also ceased operations.

CNA reported citing Jollibean director Shahrul Nazrin Mohd Dahlan saying that a new owner has taken over the company and is working with authorities to resolve the outstanding salary issues by the end of the month — amid claims of unpaid wages and Central Provident Fund (CPF) contributions.

He confirmed that the closures were part of a downsizing effort but did not explain the delayed salary payments.

Former staff told CNA they arrived at their workplaces to find the outlets abruptly closed without prior notice.

Some added that they continued to work in hopes of eventually receiving their pay.

The three closed outlets — located at Lavender MRT Station, Raffles Place MRT Station, and Ng Teng Fong General Hospital — were confirmed shut as of July 8, with the Lavender branch displaying a notice of repossession by SMRT Trains effective June 30.

CNA reported that Singapore’s Food, Drinks and Allied Workers Union confirmed that Jollibean is not unionised, but advised affected workers to approach the Tripartite Alliance for Dispute Management for support.

Jollibean was founded in 1995 and became popular for its soy milk and traditional pancakes sold at high-footfall spots such as MRT stations and shopping centres.

In 2012, the brand was acquired by Malaysia’s Berjaya Food for S$7.5 million, at which time it had 35 outlets in Singapore.

As of June 2023, Berjaya Food reported that only 19 outlets remained, with the Covid-19 pandemic having a significant impact on its operations.



