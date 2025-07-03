SINGAPORE, July 3 — The Bukit Panjang LRT here faced a full-service outage this morning due to a power fault.

The incident occurred at about 8.50am, affecting all trains on the line and causing major delays.

This marks another disruption for the ageing LRT system, which has faced reliability issues in the past.

SMRT staff were dispatched to manage the breakdown and assist affected passengers on the ground.

Free bus services were activated, with announcements made to update commuters on alternate travel options.

The rail operator apologised and said investigations and repair work were underway.