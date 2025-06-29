SINGAPORE, June 29 — A car chase through Singapore’s quiet early morning streets ended with a crash, a hospital trip, and three young suspects in handcuffs.

According to The Straits Times, it all kicked off around 5.45am today, when police officers spotted a car awkwardly parked along Syed Alwi Road, heading toward Jalan Besar. Suspicious, they stopped to investigate — but the driver had other plans.

The 25-year-old man behind the wheel bolted, prompting a foot chase. He was eventually caught and taken to hospital conscious, before being arrested for drug-related offences. Turns out, he was already on the police’s radar for previous traffic violations.

But the drama didn’t end there.

While officers were dealing with the runaway driver, a 25-year-old woman — one of the passengers — decided to hop into the car and drive off. The vehicle was later spotted again on Syed Alwi Road, but this time it sped off and slammed into a lorry.

Inside the vehicle, police found what appeared to be controlled drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Both the woman and another passenger, a 23-year-old female, were arrested for suspected drug offences. All three cases have now been handed over to the Central Narcotics Bureau.

Investigations are still ongoing.