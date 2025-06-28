SINGAPORE, June 28 – Singaporean authorities have reportedly attributed a rise in in-flight thefts across Asia to organised crime syndicates whose members exploit short transit windows to steal valuables from passengers.

The Straits Times cited Asst Comm M Malathi, commander of the Airport Police Division (APD) saying that syndicate members typically work in pairs, targeting passengers and leaving the country soon after landing.

“They will only take some cash and maybe one or two cards. They won’t take your whole wallet, because if they do, it is easier to notice,” she reportedly said.

“A timely report is important for our officers to quickly track and trace the suspects and intercept them before they catch their next flight.”

This comes as International Air Transport Association (Iata) raised the alarm in June, citing feedback from member airlines about a surge in cabin theft incidents, especially in Asia, over the past 12 to 18 months.

Hong Kong recorded 169 in-flight theft cases involving HK$4.32 million (RM4.3 million) in the first 10 months of 2024, a 75 per cent increase from the same period in 2023, while Malaysia reported 146 cases over the same period, up from 88 the year before.

Syndicates are believed to use tactics such as buying last-minute tickets, avoiding checked baggage, and switching carriers frequently to evade detection, according to Vietnamese authorities.

Singapore Airlines declined to share specific data but said its crew are trained to be vigilant and to alert authorities to any suspicious activity during flights.

In Singapore, three people were charged with in-flight theft between January and May this year, compared to one case during the same period in 2024, with most suspects being Chinese nationals.

On June 4, two Chinese men, Liu Xitang and Wang Wei, were charged with stealing US$169 and two debit cards from a fellow passenger on a flight from Kuala Lumpur to Singapore.

Another Chinese national, Zhang Kun, was convicted in May for stealing a credit card and over US$200 from a passenger on the same route in March.

The APD said it uses data analytics to flag potential syndicate members based on behaviour patterns, such as frequent, short-duration transit travel.



