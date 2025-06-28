SINGAPORE, June 28 — American pop star Jason Derulo recently visited the Lau Pa Sat hawker centre in downtown here during his recent stop in Singapore.

Guess which local dish caught his eye? According to Derulo, his best pick was the chicken rice — which he gave a stellar rating of 10 out of 10.

“I could eat this every day,” he said in a TikTok clip along with local influencer Denise Teo.

He also gave top marks for ice kacang, and biryani with prata and curry — giving them eight marks out of 10.

“It doesn’t look like it’s going to be creamy but it’s very creamy, it’s a lot of different flavours going on. I love mango,” he said of the dessert.

However, the singer was not too enthusiastic about steamed sea conch or whelk — also called gong gong in Singapore — rating it a dismal one out of 10.

“I’ll have to say this is not my thing,” he said.

He also did not like the rojak — slices of cucumber, pineapple, and fritters slathered with prawn paste sauce and peanut sprinkles.

“I don’t love peanuts with my dinner so it’s not really my vibe,” he said of the dish.

The singer, known for his songs “Whatcha Say” and “Talk Dirty” recently performed at The Star Theatre in Buona Vista as part of his Nu King World Tour.