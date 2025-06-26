SINGAPORE, June 26 – Singapore’s Ministry of Digital Development and Information (MDDI) has reportedly urged private sector entities to stop using National Registration Identity Card (NRIC) numbers as authentication tools or passwords due to security risks.

In a formal advisory issued today, the Personal Data Protection Commission (PDPC) and the Cyber Security Agency (CSA) advised organisations to cease using NRIC numbers to verify an individual’s identity when granting access to personal services or information.

“While organisations may use NRIC numbers to identify who a person is over the phone or when using digital services, NRIC numbers should not be used to prove that a person is who he claims to be ... for the purposes of trying to gain access to services or information meant only for that person,” MDDI said as quoted by CNA.

The ministry highlighted that some organisations still require individuals to use NRIC numbers, sometimes as passwords, to access personal documents such as insurance files.

“It is unsafe for organisations to use NRIC numbers in this manner because a person’s NRIC number may be known to others, permitting anyone who knows his NRIC number to impersonate him and easily access his personal data or record,” the ministry said.

MDDI called on organisations to stop using full or partial NRIC numbers for authentication, including setting them as default passwords or combining them with other easily obtainable data like birth dates.

“If it is necessary to authenticate a person, organisations should consider alternative methods, for example requiring the person to use strong passwords, security token or fingerprint identification,” it added.

The government is working with key sectors such as finance, healthcare, and telecommunications to develop tailored guidelines on identity authentication practices.

This comes as Singapore’s Minister for Digital Development and Information Josephine Teo said in January that firms using NRIC numbers as authentication or default passwords must end the practice swiftly.

The policy shift came after public backlash in December 2024 over a new Bizfile portal launched by the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority (ACRA), which had exposed names and full NRIC numbers through its search function.



