SINGAPORE, June 26 — A 46-year-old Malaysian woman was arrested on Monday (June 23) for allegedly attempting to smuggle over two kilogrammes of drugs, including cannabis and ‘Ice’, worth more than S$142,000 (RM470,000), into Singapore.

In a joint statement, the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) and Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) said ICA officers discovered two bundles, suspected to contain controlled drugs, concealed beneath the front fairing of the motorcycle ridden by the woman during an enhanced check at Woodlands Checkpoint.

“CNB was promptly alerted, and further checks uncovered a total of seven bundles from the same location,” the statement said yesterday.

Authorities said the bundles were later found to contain 1,057 grams (g) of cannabis and 973g of ‘Ice’.

The seized drugs could potentially feed the addiction of about 700 abusers for a week. Investigations are ongoing.

Those who import into or export from Singapore more than 250g of methamphetamine or 500g of cannabis may face the death penalty under the Misuse of Drugs Act 1973. — Bernama