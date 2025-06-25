SINGAPORE, June 25 — Tsutomu Ogura has stepped down as head coach of the Singapore national team for personal reasons, the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) announced yesterday.

The Japanese coach took charge in February last year, guiding Singapore to the semi-finals of the Asean Championship.

“Mr Ogura informed the FAS of his decision several weeks ago, citing the need to return to his home country to attend to pressing personal matters,” it said in a statement.

“The FAS respects Mr Ogura’s decision and extends its sincere appreciation for his professionalism, commitment, and contribution to Singapore football during his time at the helm.”

Following Ogura’s departure, former Tampines Rovers head coach Gavin Lee will step in as the country’s interim manager. — Reuters