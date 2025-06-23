SINGAPORE, June 23 — Four Singaporeans have been evacuated from Iran with assistance from the governments of Oman and Malaysia, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said today.

A family of three was airlifted from Tehran to Muscat, while another Singaporean was evacuated to Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, alongside a group of Malaysians and other nationals, according to a report published today in The Straits Times.

The MFA said the family was part of a group that included Omani citizens and other foreign nationals, and thanked the Omani government for its help.

The other Singaporean was evacuated from Iran with support from Malaysia and arrived in Kuala Lumpur with a group of 24, comprising 17 Malaysians and six Iranians with family ties to Malaysians, according to Malaysian media.

“The Singapore Embassy in Muscat and the Singapore High Commission in Kuala Lumpur worked closely with their host governments and embassy counterparts to facilitate the Singaporeans’ departure from Iran,” said an MFA spokesperson.

Seven more Singaporeans also left Iran independently through land and sea routes, including via the Iran-Armenia land border and the port of Bandar Abbas to the UAE.

Tensions in the region escalated after Israel launched air strikes on Iran on June 13, followed by US strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities on June 22.

MFA expressed its “deepest appreciation and gratitude” to the governments of Oman and Malaysia for ensuring the safe return of its citizens.

The ministry said it remains in contact with Singaporeans in the region and continues to provide consular assistance.