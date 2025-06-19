SINGAPORE, June 19 — A 26-year-old man who launched a vicious and unprovoked assault on his father-in-law, leaving the victim with life-altering injuries including facial deformities and impaired vision, was sentenced to 18 months’ jail and six strokes of the cane yesterday.

According to Channel News Asia, Muhammad Fida’iy Mohamad Fauzi admitted to one charge of causing grievous hurt.

The court heard that the attack left his 58-year-old victim with a permanently damaged face, restricted vision, and the need for a titanium implant in his left eye socket.

The incident took place on the night of June 21, 2023, when Fida’iy asked to meet the older man at a fast-food outlet at Loyang Point. The meeting was allegedly over a letter Fida’iy believed had been written by the victim and sent to one of his neighbours. The contents of the letter were not disclosed in court.

When the victim denied sending the letter and urged Fida’iy to calm down, he left the outlet and called his wife. As he walked along a pavement, Fida’iy followed him and kicked him in the back, causing him to fall. He then punched the victim repeatedly in the face before walking away to wash the blood off his hands.

The victim later sought help at a police station with the aid of his daughter.

Medical examinations revealed severe fractures to the victim’s left eye socket and nasal bone. Surgeons were unable to reconstruct the damaged areas and had to insert a titanium mesh to prevent the eyeball from sinking. The injuries left him with permanent scarring, a collapsed nasal passage, impaired breathing, and restricted movement of his left eyeball.

He also lost his sense of smell on the left side and can now only chew food on one side of his mouth. According to court documents, the injuries are expected to impact his daily life and ability to work.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Lim Yu Hui, who called the attack “unprovoked and wholly gratuitous,” had sought a sentence of 18 to 22 months’ jail along with six strokes of the cane. She also asked for a compensation order to cover the victim’s medical bills and loss of income.

District Judge Cheng Yuxi granted the order for Fida’iy to pay S$8,241.19 (RM27,272) in compensation. If unpaid, he will have to serve an additional 20 days in jail.

For voluntarily causing grievous hurt, Fida’iy could have faced up to 10 years’ imprisonment, a fine, or caning.