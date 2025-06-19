MADRID, June 19 — A fresh forensic twist has emerged in the case of Audrey Fang, the Singaporean woman brutally killed in southern Spain, with Spanish experts revealing that DNA tied to the suspect’s paternal bloodline was discovered on her body.

The 39-year-old was travelling solo through Spain when her body was found on April 10 near a remote lorry parking lot in the town of Abanilla. She had been stabbed and suffered severe head trauma.

Now, investigators say DNA recovered from her undergarments and crotch area matches the Y-chromosome haplotype of Mitchell Ong’s paternal lineage.

Ong, 43, a fellow Singaporean and the sole suspect in her killing, is currently being held in a Spanish prison.

The report by Spain’s National Institute of Toxicology and Forensic Sciences, cited by La Opinión de Murcia, identified two male DNA profiles. The first — “Male 1” — is genetically linked to Ong’s family line. The second — “Male 2” — did not match his DNA.

His lawyer, María Jesús Ruiz de Castañeda Sancho, insists that the match proves nothing.

“This genetic marker is shared among all male members of Ong’s paternal lineage and cannot be used to identify an individual conclusively,” she argued.

She also pointed out that the presence of a second male DNA profile raises more questions than answers.

“The evidence collected does not allow us to conclude that he was involved in the events, but rather reinforces the need to expand the investigation to include other possible individuals,” she said.

Despite denying any role in Fang’s murder, Ong admitted to taking her to the area in Abanilla where her body was later found.

CCTV footage from his hotel shows him leaving on the night of April 9 dressed in a hoodie and dark trousers. He returned in the early hours of April 10 in a different outfit — jeans and a blue sweater.

Police say mobile data places both Ong’s and Fang’s phones in Abanilla during the critical window when she was likely killed. A Spanish judge remarked it was inferred “without a doubt” that the two were together in the same area at the same time.

Prosecutors claim Ong lured Fang to a secluded parking lot near a restaurant before allegedly murdering her and returning to his hotel.

Ong has remained in custody since his arrest on April 16. A Spanish court has denied Singapore’s request to extradite him, ensuring he remains under local jurisdiction as the investigation continues.

With DNA, digital trails and surveillance footage circling closer, the mystery of what happened to Audrey Fang is deepening — and so is the scrutiny on the man last seen with her alive.