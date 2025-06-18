SINGAPORE, June 18 — Three people, including an eight-year-old girl, were injured in an accident involving two cars and a motorcycle in Boon Lay on Monday.

The police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to the crash at the junction of Upper Jurong Road and Pioneer Road North at 9.50am.

The Straits Times reported that a 31-year-old male motorcyclist, a 34-year-old woman driving one of the cars, and her eight-year-old female passenger were taken conscious to the National University Hospital.

“The car driver is assisting with ongoing investigations,” said the police in a statement.

Photos posted by the SGRV Front Man Facebook page on June 17 show a T-bone collision involving two cars and a fallen motorcycle.

A motorcycle helmet lies near the front right wheel of one of the damaged cars.

Another image shows a motorcycle lying on its side, while SCDF officers and members of the public attend to a person on the ground.