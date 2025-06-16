SINGAPORE, June 16 — A preschool teacher in Singapore who repeatedly used her leg to trip a toddler under her care, causing the child to fall and injure her face, pleaded guilty in court today.

According to Channel News Asia (CNA), Saiidah Kamarudin, 34, admitted to one count of ill-treating a 20-month-old girl, an offence under the Children and Young Persons Act. A second charge will be considered during sentencing.

The child, who cannot be named due to a court order, suffered facial bruises and a nosebleed after Saiidah deliberately swept her legs under her on several occasions at the childcare centre where she worked. Her actions were captured on CCTV footage, which was played in court.

The incident took place in November 2023, just weeks after Saiidah began working at the centre. She had joined in late September and resigned the following month, ending her employment by mid-November.

According to court proceedings, Saiidah took the toddler to the toilet shortly after noon and, while seated, wiped her face with tissue. During this, she intentionally swept her leg outward to hook the toddler’s foot, causing her to stumble. Moments later, she swept her leg inward, causing the girl to fall backwards.

Saiidah picked the child up, wiped her face again, and placed her in front of her to leave the toilet area. But she repeated the motion, tripping the child once more.

At around 12.30pm, she used her leg again — this time catching the child on both legs. The toddler fell face-first onto the ground and began to cry.

Another teacher, alerted by the child's cries, stepped in to administer first aid. The girl was later put down for a nap, but by the time she awoke, the right side of her face had visibly swollen. A subsequent medical examination confirmed she had sustained mild facial bruising.

The child’s father filed a police report several days later after feeling dissatisfied with the school's explanation of his daughter’s injuries. He also requested access to the CCTV footage from the day of the incident.

Saiidah initially claimed trial but changed her plea to guilty on the first day of proceedings.

She is scheduled to return to court on July 28 for mitigation and sentencing.

If convicted, she could face up to eight years in jail, a fine of up to S$8,000 (RM26,500), or both.