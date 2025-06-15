SINGAPORE, June 15 — Singapore’s recent Covid-19 wave is on the decline, with the number of weekly infections dropping to about 15,300, down from a peak of 26,400 in late April, said Health Minister Ong Ye Kung.

Describing the latest figures as “encouraging”, Ong noted in a Facebook post yesterday that the number of hospitalisations has also eased, falling to around 118 cases daily.

At the height of the wave, hospitals were handling approximately 174 Covid-19 patients a day.

“The good news is that ICU (intensive care unit) cases remained consistently low throughout this wave, staying at just about two to three cases daily,” he said.

“This shows how our healthcare system has built up stronger resilience in managing Covid-19.”

The minister also highlighted a drop in wastewater surveillance readings — a tool the authorities use to detect disease trends early. The falling levels add to evidence that the current wave is tapering off.

However, Ong cautioned against complacency, noting that like seasonal influenza, future Covid-19 waves could still put significant pressure on healthcare resources.

“We will keep monitoring the situation closely, particularly the emergence of new variants, and update the public accordingly,” he said, stressing the importance of continued vigilance and preparedness for future pandemics.