SINGAPORE, June 15 — A quarter of young people in Singapore have deliberately hurt themselves at least once in their lives, often by cutting, scratching or punching themselves, according to a national study that sheds light on non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI).

The findings, from the National Youth Mental Health Study by the Institute of Mental Health (IMH) and published in The Straits Times today, involved 2,600 participants aged 15 to 35 and were published in March. NSSI typically begins at a median age of 14, with a second peak among males around 18.

While not classified as a mental disorder, NSSI is often a sign of deeper emotional struggles.

“Young people may resort to self-harm as a way to cope with overwhelming emotions or distress that they don’t have the tools to manage in healthier ways,” Dr Swapna Verma, chairman of the IMH medical board, reportedly said.

“For some, it provides temporary relief from intense feelings like sadness, anger, anxiety or numbness. Others may use it to communicate distress.”

About 11.6 per cent had engaged in repetitive self-harm, defined as five or more instances. Cutting was the most common method, reported by nearly 13.5 per cent, followed by scratching, punching, and head-banging.

Girls were twice as likely as boys to self-harm. IMH senior research officer Sherilyn Chang said females tend to experience greater psychological distress, which may account for the higher rates.

“It is suggested that individuals with body dissatisfaction develop a disregard for their body and may be indifferent about protecting it, along with an increased tolerance for pain.

“Such indifference and disregard for their body facilitates individuals in engaging in self-injurious behaviours when they face intense emotional distress,” she said.

Other risk factors included being aged 15 to 29, lower educational attainment, severe depression or anxiety, and body dissatisfaction. Those unhappy with their body image were twice as likely to self-harm.

Though one in four reported self-harming at some point, fewer said they had done so in the past year — possibly due to maturing, healthier coping, or receiving help.

Researchers urged schools to step up early intervention, given the behaviour typically begins during the school years. They recommended training teachers and counsellors to spot warning signs and respond appropriately.

They also called for preventive programmes to build resilience and teach healthier emotional coping. Mental health education is currently included in the Character and Citizenship Education curriculum.

Beyond schools, the researchers stressed the need for greater public awareness, noting that stigma often keeps young people from speaking up.

Dr Swapna said many parents may be unaware of their children’s self-harm, as it is usually kept secret.

“Invalidating the young person’s struggles or being judgmental strains the relationship,” she said.

“Instead, it is important to create a space where the teen feels safe to talk, to listen without judgment, and to help him or her acquire new skills to process and regulate emotions, and cope with stressors.”

*If you are lonely, distressed, or having negative thoughts, Befrienders offers free and confidential support 24 hours a day. A full list of Befrienders contact numbers and state operating hours is available here: www.befrienders.org.my/centre-in-malaysia. There are also free hotlines for young people. Talian Kasih at 15999 (24/7); and Talian BuddyBear at 1800-18-2327(BEAR)(daily 12pm-12am).

Contact Befrienders KL at 03-7627 2929, or 04-2910 100 in Penang, or 05-2380 485 in Ipoh, or 088-335 793 in Kota Kinabalu.

Those suffering from problems can reach out to: Mental Health Psychosocial Support Service (03-2935 9935 or 014-322 3392); Talian Kasih (15999 or WhatsApp 019-261 5999); Jakim’s Family, Social and Community care centre (WhatsApp 0111-959 8214); and Befrienders Kuala Lumpur (03-7627 2929 or visit www.befrienders.org.my/centre-in-malaysia for a full list of numbers and operating hours).