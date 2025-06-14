KUALA LUMPUR, June 14 — Travellers heading to Johor through the Woodlands Checkpoint today should expect to wait three hours or longer due to very heavy departure traffic.

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said in a Facebook post at 11.24am that the tailback from Malaysia had extended beyond Exit 10A of the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE) in Woodlands.

According to The Straits Times, the ICA had warned in May that traffic congestion and long waiting times were expected at the land checkpoints during the June school holidays.

“Do not cut queue as motorists caught queue cutting will be turned back to the end of the queue. They may also be blacklisted and face further enforcement actions,” ICA stated.

On May 9, the Friday before the Vesak Day long weekend, tailbacks from Malaysia led to immigration clearance delays of up to three hours.

ICA added that more than three million people crossed the Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints between May 8 and 13, with traffic peaking on May 9 at over 546,600 travellers.