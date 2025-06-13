SINGAPORE, June 13 — A joint enforcement effort by Singapore and Malaysian police has led to the arrest of 16 people and ongoing investigations into 41 others for their alleged roles in an illegal horse betting syndicate.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) said in a June 12 statement that those arrested — aged between 50 and 78 — are believed to be linked to a criminal syndicate involved in unlawful betting operations. The cross-border operation, carried out on June 11, saw simultaneous raids across Singapore and one in Malaysia.

In Singapore, officers from the SPF’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and Special Operations Command raided multiple sites, arresting 14 men and one woman. Items seized included cash, mobile phones, gambling paraphernalia, and three bank accounts holding about US$200,000 (RM662,000) suspected to be criminal proceeds.

In Malaysia, a 53-year-old Singaporean man was arrested during a raid led by the Royal Malaysia Police’s (RMP) CID. He is scheduled to be charged in court on June 13 under the Gambling Control Act.

Meanwhile, another 40 men and a woman — aged between 47 and 84 — are being investigated for suspected involvement in illegal betting. Police believe the individuals took on roles as bookmakers, runners, or punters.

The SPF conducted checks across various neighbourhoods including King George’s Avenue, Jurong Street 24, Ang Mo Kio Street 22, New Upper Changi Road, Yung Sheng Road, Bukit Batok Street 31 and Marsiling Road. Officers seized over US$17,000 in cash, along with mobile phones and betting-related materials during these operations.

Under the Gambling Control Act, individuals found guilty of gambling with an unlawful service provider face fines of up to US$10,000, jail time of up to six months, or both. Operators of such illegal betting services can be fined up to US$500,000 and jailed for up to seven years.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Investigation and Intelligence) Zhang Weihan, who also heads the CID, said: “The police take a serious view of all forms of illegal betting activities and work with counterparts such as the RMP to find criminal syndicates.”

He also extended appreciation to Malaysian authorities, saying: “I would like to thank Commissioner Datuk Seri Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain, director of the Criminal Investigation Department of RMP, and his officers for their strong support and commitment in tackling transnational organised criminal groups.”

Zhang added that the SPF will continue to partner international agencies “to detect and dismantle criminal syndicates wherever they choose to operate”.