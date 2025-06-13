SINGAPORE, June 13 — A former employee of the National Dental Centre Singapore (NDCS) was charged in court today over alleged offences involving voyeuristic acts and unauthorised access to patient data.

According to Channel News Asia (CNA), Elgin Ng, 28, is accused of taking intrusive photographs of women’s breasts — described in charge sheets as “top-down and bottom-up” shots — without their consent. The court documents did not detail the method used.

Ng faces 25 counts of voyeurism, each relating to a different woman. Their identities are protected under a gag order. The alleged incidents span a two-year period from March 2022 to April 2024.

He also faces one charge of distributing voyeuristic images. Prosecutors said Ng allegedly sent the illicit material to another man on at least two occasions between May and June this year.

In addition to the voyeurism charges, Ng was also handed four counts under the Computer Misuse Act. Two of these relate to accessing the personal data of 18 patients in 2023 and 2024 without authorisation. The remaining charges allege that he downloaded photographs of 42 patients from the centre’s systems between 2022 and 2023.

NDCS confirmed that Ng is no longer employed at the centre. Responding to queries from CNA, a spokesman said an internal probe was launched after the matter came to light, and a police report was filed.

“Protecting the safety, privacy and data of our patients is of paramount importance to us,” the spokesman said.

“We take a serious view of data breach incidents and do not condone such misconduct.”

The centre declined to comment further, citing ongoing court proceedings.

Ng did not enter a plea. His next court appearance is scheduled for July 8.

If convicted of voyeurism, he faces up to two years in jail, a fine, caning, or any combination of these penalties. Distributing voyeuristic content carries a maximum five-year jail term, while unauthorised access to computer data is punishable by up to two years’ jail, a fine of up to S$5,000 (RM16,550), or both.