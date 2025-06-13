SINGAPORE, June 13 — A foreign national accused of stealing more than S$500,000 (RM1.65 million) worth of jewellery in a high-profile housebreaking case has jumped bail, prompting the court to issue a warrant for his arrest.

According to The Straits Times, Long Zhihua, 39, who faces charges of housebreaking and possession of stolen property, first failed to appear in court on April 25.

The session was adjourned to give his lawyer and the investigating officer time to contact him.

But when he failed to turn up again on May 23, his bail was revoked and an arrest warrant was issued.

Court documents reveal that Long and a co-accused, Luo Changchang, 44, both Chinese nationals, allegedly broke into a house along Windsor Park Road on June 21, 2024.

The pair are said to have climbed over a wall before making off with jewellery valued at over S$570,000.

Police investigations, aided by extensive trawling of security camera footage, led to the arrest of the suspects on June 26 at a hotel in Geylang, where several stolen items were allegedly recovered from their room. The two were charged on June 28.

The case comes amid warnings from Singapore police last year that foreign syndicates were increasingly targeting landed homes.

After a spike in such break-ins in June 2024, authorities stepped up patrols and tightened security in private housing estates.

While Luo has remained in remand since his arrest, Long’s whereabouts are now unknown. His case will next be reviewed in court on July 4, while Luo’s will be heard on July 25.

Anyone found guilty of housebreaking in Singapore faces up to 10 years’ jail and a fine.