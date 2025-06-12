SINGAPORE, June 12 — A 45-year-old Australian man has been arrested for allegedly stealing luxury beauty products in two separate incidents at Changi Airport Terminal 1 in Singapore.

Mothership reported today that police were first alerted to a case of shop theft at around 11.30pm on May 27 at Shilla Cosmetics and Perfumes, located in the transit area of Terminal 1.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the man had allegedly taken a bottle of facial product from a display shelf and left without making payment. The item was valued at S$466 (RM1,538).

Following further investigation and a review of CCTV footage, airport police officers identified the suspect and arrested him on June 1.

Police believe the same man was involved in another theft at the same store, where he allegedly stole a bottle of perfume worth S$193.

He will be charged in court today with theft in dwelling — an offence that carries a jail term of up to seven years, a fine, or both under Singapore law.