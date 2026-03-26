ALOR SETAR, March 26 — The reduction of ferry service to Langkawi from five to three trips a day, which began yesterday, must be implemented to ensure the continuity of public transport operations so that they continue to survive and are not completely discontinued.

Ferry Line Ventures Sdn Bhd (Ferry Line) general manager Dr Baharin Baharom said his party had no choice but to reduce trips because they were concerned that the ferry transport industry to Langkawi was facing the risk of going out of business following the sudden spike in industrial diesel prices.

He said the increase in diesel prices of more than 100 per cent was putting great pressure on operating costs and ferry operators in Langkawi and the steps taken were necessary to ensure the continuity of the company’s operations.

“Some blame ferry operators for the reduction and believe it will affect transportation facilities for users, but this perception does not take into account the true reality of the industry.

“The ferry fare to Langkawi is among the lowest in Malaysia, at around 88 sen per nautical mile, much lower than the route to Pulau Tioman and Pulau Pangkor which is around RM2 per nautical mile,” he said in a statement today.

According to Baharin, low fares have long been maintained to ensure affordable tourism access, but in the face of sharply increasing operating costs, it has become a major challenge to business viability.

“This reduction in schedule is expected to impact the Langkawi tourism sector but without the implementation of stabilisation measures such as schedule rationing, fare adjustments or policy support, the Langkawi ferry industry is at risk of experiencing operational closure in the near future,” he said.

Previously, the media reported that Ferry Line had taken steps to rearrange its travel schedule after Aidilfitri following an increase in industrial diesel prices of more than 100 per cent.

Schedule rearrangement of trips is necessary to reduce the risk of losses that are increasingly burdening ferry operators. — Bernama