KUALA LUMPUR, March 26 — Barisan Nasional secretary-general Datuk Seri Zambry Abdul Kadir said MIC’s decision to remain in the coalition is a reflection of the party’s loyalty, political maturity, and commitment to national stability.

Zambry congratulated the party’s Central Working Committee (CWC) for the “clear, firm and forward-looking” decision, noting that BN has endured multiple political and racial challenges since the Perikatan era (1955–1973) and through the formation of BN from 1974 to the present.

He said several factors, including the need for stability and continuity amid a fragmented political landscape, guided the decision.

“BN has proven its ability to govern inclusively and pragmatically, making it a platform that remains relevant for the people,” he said in a statement today.

Zambry also highlighted BN’s strength as a model of multiracial cooperation, noting that in Malaysia’s diverse context, this is crucial to preserving social harmony.

He said the coalition’s ability to adapt and renew itself was another consideration.

“BN is undergoing restructuring, strengthening its organisation and updating its approach to better respond to the needs of the people,” he said.

The BN secretary-general further stressed the importance of rejecting divisive politics.

“This decision sends a clear signal that the principles of togetherness and solidarity cannot be compromised for short-term interests,” he said.

He added that efforts to consolidate and strengthen BN will continue, with unity maintained through sincerity and internal resolve.

“This decision is not only about today but also the future, underscoring that politics based on unity, moderation and responsibility remains vital for a stable and prosperous Malaysia,” he said.

Yesterday, MIC deputy president Datuk Seri M. Saravanan said the party has decided to remain with BN for now.

“We are staying with BN for now,” he said at a press conference at the party’s headquarters yesterday.

Saravanan said recent developments within Perikatan Nasional required MIC to reassess its position, particularly following changes in the coalition’s leadership.