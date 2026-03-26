KUALA LUMPUR, March 26 — Police have crippled four active vehicle theft syndicates in the capital following the arrest of 21 suspects and the seizure of 24 motorcycles worth an estimated RM248,000 in operations conducted from Jan 1 until last Friday.

Wangsa Maju police chief SAC Mohamad Lazim Ismail said the suspects, aged between 33 and 50, and comprising 20 men and a woman, were detained in the Klang Valley area.

“Investigations revealed that the four syndicates, which are not linked to one another, targeted high-demand motorcycle models such as the Yamaha LC.

“They exploit the carelessness of owners who leave keys on their motorcycles, particularly in hotspot areas like People’s Housing Projects (PPR) and commercial centres around Setapak and Wangsa Maju,” he told reporters after an event at the Wangsa Maju District Police headquarters here today.

He said the stolen motorcycles were either dismantled and sold as spare parts or resold as complete units through online platforms at below-market prices.

According to him, five suspects have already been charged in court under Sections 379A, 379, and 411 of the Penal Code, while investigations into the remaining suspects are ongoing.

“These syndicates are believed to have been active for one to two years, and with these arrests, 24 cases have been successfully solved,” he said.

In the same operation, police also screened 4,109 individuals, inspected 3,157 vehicles, and checked 10 motorcycle workshop premises to detect the use of stolen vehicles or components.

He warned the public against purchasing suspicious second-hand vehicle parts, noting that buyers can be prosecuted under Section 411 of the Penal Code for possessing stolen property.

Meanwhile, a total of 322 motorcycle theft cases were recorded in 2025 within the Wangsa Maju district, involving losses estimated at RM2.6 million.

The public is advised to enhance vehicle security by using additional locks and parking in safer locations equipped with closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras.

Earlier, Mohamad Lazim also presented certificates of appreciation to 12 media practitioners in recognition of their contributions. — Bernama