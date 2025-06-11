SINGAPORE, June 11 — Jetstar Asia will cease operations on July 31, with over 500 employees in Singapore set to lose their jobs, parent company Qantas announced today.

Channel News Asia (CNA) reported that affected staff will receive a retrenchment package that includes four weeks’ salary for every year of service, a bonus for the 2025 financial year, a special thank you payment, and continued access to staff travel benefits for a period equivalent to their tenure.

“We are committed to supporting team members who are impacted by this announcement the best way we can,” a Jetstar Asia spokesman said.

“This includes providing redundancy benefits, career transition support and roles and opportunities across the Qantas Group and with other airlines and aviation partners in Singapore where possible.”

The Singapore Manual and Mercantile Workers’ Union (SMMWU), which represents some of the affected workers, said it had been informed of the permanent closure and has been actively engaging with the company.

“We negotiated with the company to ensure that affected members and workers are treated with care and receive fair compensation,” said SMMWU secretary-general Andy Lim.

The union added that it would continue supporting its members with job placement assistance, career advisory services and financial aid during the transition.

The Taskforce for Responsible Retrenchment and Employment Facilitation, which includes representatives from the Ministry of Manpower, Workforce Singapore, the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) and NTUC’s Employment and Employability Institute (e2i), also said it was working closely with the airline and SMMWU to assist the workers.

It noted that Jetstar Asia had committed to a retrenchment package in line with the Tripartite Advisory on Managing Excess Manpower and Responsible Retrenchment.

“Our priority is to help the affected employees with employment facilitation,” the taskforce said.