SINGAPORE, June 11 — A 28-year-old man has been arrested for alleged voyeurism following an incident at the Mediacorp Campus in Singapore on June 10, which also led to his immediate dismissal from the company.

Responding to queries from The Straits Times, police confirmed they were alerted to the case at about 2pm that day at 1 Stars Avenue, the address of the national broadcaster’s headquarters.

The man was subsequently arrested in connection with the case.

In a statement, a Mediacorp spokesman said the man was found “behaving suspiciously” inside a women’s toilet on company grounds. His employment was terminated on the same day.

Describing it as a “serious incident”, the spokesman added that the matter had been referred to the police and said the company was unable to provide further details at this time.

Police investigations are ongoing.