SINGAPORE, June 7 — A Russian national and Singapore permanent resident has been jailed for 10 days after attacking a security officer in a lift at Marina Bay Sands (MBS) following a night of heavy drinking, Channel News Asia (CNA) reported yesterday.

Konstantin Gavrilov, 45, had been drinking at a company event at Marina Bay Financial Centre on the evening of November 29, 2023, where he consumed about five glasses of beer. He later moved to Ce La Vi at MBS, where he drank vodka, before heading to Avenue, a nightclub in the MBS basement.

At some point before 4.51am on November 30, Gavrilov caused a disturbance at the club by knocking into other patrons. Security officers were called in and escorted him out. Among them was a 51-year-old part-time security officer who had worked at MBS for five years.

As the group accompanied Gavrilov into a lift, the officer tried to calm him down. Gavrilov initially appeared cooperative, but without warning, he turned and punched the officer in the face.

He then placed the officer in a chokehold, dragging him around the confined space as the two other guards tried to intervene.

According to court documents, “Konstantin Gavrilov struck the victim’s face in an elevator,” before “put[ting] the victim in a chokehold” during the 31-second incident caught on CCTV.

The victim, who fell during the attack, suffered dizziness and numbness in his face. His spectacles were broken in the scuffle and later repaired at a cost of S$15 (RM50), which Gavrilov reimbursed.

One officer ran for help while others eventually managed to subdue Gavrilov as the lift reached the first floor. Police arrived shortly after 5.50am and arrested him at the scene.

Gavrilov was taken to the Police Cantonment Complex, where a blood test revealed he had 204mg of alcohol per 100ml of blood — more than four times Singapore’s legal driving limit.

He pleaded guilty to one charge of causing hurt and was sentenced yesterday. For voluntarily causing hurt, he could have faced up to five years in jail, a fine of up to S$10,000, or both.