SINGAPORE, June 3 — A 44-year-old man has been arrested for murder following the death of a 79-year-old woman at a home in Sengkang, police said today.

Officers responded to a call for assistance at a residential unit along Fernvale Road around 11.50am on Sunday and found the woman lying motionless inside, according to a report published in Channel News Asia.

“Upon police’s arrival, officers found the 79-year-old woman lying motionless inside the unit. She was subsequently pronounced dead by SCDF paramedics at scene,” police said in a statement.

The man was arrested at the scene, and preliminary investigations indicate that he and the woman were known to each other.

He is expected to be charged in court on Tuesday with murder, an offence that carries the death penalty.

Police said investigations are ongoing.