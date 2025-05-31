SINGAPORE, May 31 — The restrictions imposed by Israel on the delivery of humanitarian supplies to Gaza are completely unacceptable and cannot be justified, Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said on Friday.

“In our opinion, it may even be a likely breach of international humanitarian law,” he said at a joint press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron, who is on his first state visit to Singapore since Thursday.

Wong said that while Singapore recognised Israel’s security concerns, its response however has gone too far and resulted in a terrible humanitarian disaster.

He said Singapore has joined countries around the world in calling for an immediate ceasefire, unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid, the protection of civilians, and the return of hostages.

Wong added that beyond the current crisis, Singapore supports the right of the Palestinian people to their own homeland.

“This must be achieved through a negotiated two-state solution, as it remains the only path to a comprehensive, just, and durable solution to the long-standing Israel-Palestine conflict,” he said.

Wong said Singapore would participate in international efforts towards a lasting solution to the conflict, including the international conference led by France and Saudi Arabia scheduled for next month. — Bernama