SINGAPORE, May 31 — A 14-year-old student was among 139 suspects rounded up in an island-wide drug crackdown that saw narcotics worth more than S$626,000 (RM2 million) seized, Singapore’s Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) revealed yesterday.

The Straits Times reported today that the two-week blitz, conducted between May 18 and May 30, spanned multiple areas including Ang Mo Kio, Boon Keng, Bukit Merah, Jurong and Sengkang.

The haul included 3.6kg of heroin, 2.7kg of cannabis, 1.3kg of Ice, as well as ketamine, Ecstasy, cocaine, Erimin-5 tablets, LSD stamps, and vape devices suspected to contain THC — the psychoactive compound in cannabis.

CNB estimated the seized drugs could have supported the habits of 2,840 abusers for a week.

In one major raid on May 28, officers arrested a 46-year-old man at a hotel near Geylang Lorong 10, uncovering 2.8kg of heroin and other drugs stashed in his room.

A day later, a 29-year-old Singaporean man suspected of trafficking was arrested at a Tampines condominium.

A search of his hideout yielded a sizeable stash, including cannabis, Ice, ketamine, Ecstasy, LSD stamps, cocaine and THC vapes.

Another operation on May 23 saw five foreign men, aged between 23 and 34, arrested in Tuas South.

One suspect was caught attempting to discard drugs, while cannabis and Ice were found in a nearby lodging house.

The spike in youth arrests continues to raise concerns.

CNB noted that in 2024, 126 new drug abusers under the age of 20 were arrested — a 30 per cent jump from 2023. The youngest arrested last year was just 13.

Under Singapore’s Misuse of Drugs Act, anyone found guilty of trafficking more than 15g of pure heroin, 250g of methamphetamine, or 500g of cannabis may face the mandatory death penalty.

Investigations into the latest arrests are ongoing.