SINGAPORE, May 28 — Muslims in Singapore will celebrate Hari Raya Aidiladha on June 7, the country’s mufti Dr Nazirudin Mohd Nasir announced yesterday.

He said according to astronomical calculations, the crescent moon was not visible above Singapore’s horizon after sunset on the evening of Tuesday.

As such, May 28 will be the 30th and final day of the month of Zulkaedah.

“Therefore, the month of Zulhijjah 1446H will begin on Thursday (May 29). This means Hari Raya Aidiladha will fall on June 7,” he said in a statement.

Nazirudin urged Muslims to take this opportunity during the sacred days of this holy month to increase their worship and prayers for the safety of the Haj pilgrims and for all those who are oppressed, especially in Gaza, Palestine.

“Wishing all Muslims in Singapore a blessed arrival of the month of Zulhijjah and Aidiladha,” he added. — Bernama