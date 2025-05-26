SINGAPORE, May 26 — The success of Singapore’s Malay/Muslim community must be a shared mission, the republic’s acting minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Faishal Ibrahim said.

Faishal stressed the importance of working closely with the M3, a collaboration between Singapore’s Islamic Religious Council (Muis), its Council for the Education of Muslim Children (Mendaki), and the Malay Activity Executive Committees Council, under Singapore statutory board People’s Association to promote social, cultural and community cohesion.

“We’re in this together,” he was quoted by the Straits Times of telling reporters yesterday during Cyclation 2025, a community cycling event organised by Wisma Geylang Serai where he also serves as lead adviser.

He called on all segments of the community to play a role and “create closer, more effective networks to work towards the community’s success”.

Every individual, he said, should feel they have a stake in shaping the community’s future.

“We want to give space for them to share their views, share their aspirations on how we can shape a successful Malay/Muslim community,”Faishal was quoted as saying.

He noted that this engagement is especially vital now as the global climate becomes more challenging.

Faishal took over the ministerial role on May 21 from Masagos Zulkifli, who held the portfolio since 2018.

Cyclation 2025 was part of SG60 Bersama, a series of celebrations marking the Malay-Muslim community’s contributions to Singapore on its 60th anniversary of independence.

Some 90 cyclists participated in the 15km route.

Faisal said the Gerak-Gerak Geylang, a free weekend fitness programme, is an example of Muslim success, adding that this kind of engagement is an extension of his political journey, which began in 2006 as an MP for Marine Parade GRC.

Faishal said such inclusive engagement will ultimately benefit all communities in Singapore.

“I would like to listen. I would like to see how your suggestions can contribute to the development of the Malay/Muslim community.

“I think what is key is that we are in this together, and I hope to bring as many people on board this journey,” he was quoted as saying.