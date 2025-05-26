SEPANG, May 26 — Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong arrived here today to attend the 46th Asean Summit and Related Summits, which will begin tomorrow at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC).

Wong, who landed at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA Terminal 1) at 8.57 pm on a commercial flight, was warmly received at the Bunga Raya Complex by Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Chang Lih Kang.

Upon arrival, Wong inspected a guard of honour mounted by 28 officers and personnel from the First Battalion Royal Ranger Regiment (Ceremonial).

The 46th Asean Summit will be held on May 26 and 27, concurrently with two key high-level meetings – the 2nd Asean-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Summit and the inaugural Asean-GCC-China Summit.

The 46th Asean Summit, held under Malaysia’s 2025 Chairmanship theme “Inclusivity and Sustainability”, will bring together leaders from Asean member states to discuss regional issues and chart the future direction of Asean cooperation. — Bernama



