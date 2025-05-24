SINGAPORE, May 24 – Singapore minister Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim has condemned recent anti-Gaza remarks made by social media commentator Critical Spectator, warning that such rhetoric risks undermining social cohesion in Singapore.

The minister in charge of Muslim affairs said while it is legitimate to highlight suffering in other parts of the world, it is unacceptable to make statements that diminish the pain endured by Palestinians in Gaza.

“I’m gravely concerned about the recent remarks made by Critical Spectator,” Faishal said in a Facebook post yesterday.

“While it is valid to draw attention to suffering in other parts of the world, we should reject any statement that minimises the suffering of Palestinians”.

Critical Spectator was reported to be the online pseudonym of Michael Petraeus, a Polish pro-establishment blogger and commentator based in Singapore known for his controversial and often provocative views usually directed at the Opposition.

The Facebook account had mocked former Singapore president Halimah Yaacob who warned that any silence on Israel’s atrocities in Gaza mean that the republic is complicit in the violations of international humanitarian laws and encourages similar aggressions elsewhere.

Faishal stressed that such comments, whether from local or foreign voices, are harmful and could erode the mutual respect Singaporeans have worked hard to maintain in a multicultural society.

“In times like these, we need more understanding, not division. We must never allow dismissive or divisive rhetoric — local or foreign — to erode the mutual respect and unity we have worked so hard to build in our multicultural society,” he said.

Faishal noted that many Singaporeans, including members of the Muslim community and Halimah, are deeply affected by the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

He praised Halimah’s recent Facebook post on the issue, saying her concern reflects the compassion and moral courage shared by many across Singapore.

Faishal also reaffirmed the Singapore government’s position, stating it has consistently called for a humanitarian ceasefire and supported the rights of Palestinians to a homeland.

He highlighted that Singapore and its citizens have contributed over S$19 million (RM64.5 million) in aid to Gaza and continue to support Palestinian state-building efforts through the Enhanced Technical Assistance Package.

The minister previously described Israel’s actions in Gaza as “oppressive and unacceptable”, remarks he said he has made publicly on various platforms, including a recent podcast.



