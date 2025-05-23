SINGAPORE, May 23 — Six men will be prosecuted in the republic for alleged offences related to child sexual exploitation, many of which began with online contact.

The police revealed that the suspects, aged between 22 and 41, were apprehended by a specialised unit investigating crimes against minors, according to The Straits Times.

In two separate cases, the accused allegedly befriended female victims online before arranging to meet and perform sexual acts.

One of the men, aged 37, will face charges for commercial sex and communicating with a minor for sexual services.

A 25-year-old, also arrested in 2024, is accused of engaging in multiple acts of sexual penetration with a girl under 16.

Several suspects are being charged for possession of child abuse materials, highlighting the risks posed by online content sharing.

Police urged vigilance among parents and communities, warning of the dangers children face from online predators.

Authorities reiterated that Singapore imposes harsh penalties for child sex crimes and the possession of obscene or abusive content.