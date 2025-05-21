SINGAPORE, May 21 — Amos Yee, a Singaporean convicted of child sex offences in the United States, will remain in prison for at least another six months after breaching the terms of his parole.

The Straits Times reported today that the Illinois Department of Corrections said Yee, 26, is now scheduled for potential release on parole on November 7, 2025.

That date marks exactly two years since he was returned to custody after initially being granted early parole in October 2023. He had been due for full release in April this year.

His updated projected discharge date is listed as “three years to life”, with the final duration to be determined by the authorities.

In Illinois, this refers to when an individual is expected to complete their parole, formally known as mandatory supervised release.

“Amos Yee is not eligible to resume mandatory supervised release until Nov 7, 2025, due to the Prisoner Review Board determining he violated the terms of his release,” a spokesman for the Illinois Department of Corrections said to The Straits Times.

No further details were given at the time of writing.

Yee is currently held at Danville Correctional Centre, a medium-security adult prison in Illinois.

In October 2020, he was sentenced to six years’ imprisonment at Illinois River Correctional Centre after pleading guilty to grooming a 14-year-old girl and possessing child sexual abuse material.

He was granted early parole in 2023 but was returned to custody a month later.

Yee moved to the US in late 2016, shortly before he was due to enlist for national service in Singapore.

He was granted political asylum the following year, after claiming he was being persecuted for his views.

Prior to leaving Singapore, he had been jailed twice for separate incidents related to content he posted online.

He remains listed on the US sex offender registry.