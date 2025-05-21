SINGAPORE, May 21 — A 49-year-old man who viciously slashed his wife with a cleaver in a frenzied assault along Singapore’s Beach Road in 2022 pleaded guilty yesterday to attempted murder.

According to The Straits Times, Cheng Guoyuan, a Chinese national, launched the attack on his wife, Han Hongli, 44, after becoming fearful she would reveal a past wrongdoing he had committed against her daughter, now 23.

The nature of that wrongdoing was not disclosed in court.

Han, who has a son with Cheng and a daughter from a previous marriage, suffered life-altering injuries.

Her left hand was almost severed as she tried to shield herself.

She is now blind in her left eye, her face permanently disfigured, and the function of her arms significantly impaired.

The tip of her right ring finger was also amputated.

“I am very remorseful. I have done something wrong, and I admit (it),” Cheng reportedly told the court through a Mandarin interpreter.

The attack took place on April 14, 2022, outside a row of eateries in Liang Seah Street around 5.30pm, and was caught on video by bystanders.

Footage of the incident went viral online, sparking widespread shock and public outcry.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Ng Jun Chong told the High Court the brutality of the attack and the high level of culpability warranted a life sentence and eight to 12 strokes of the cane.

“The videos of the attack circulated online, and the extensive media coverage amplified the public disquiet caused,” he was quoted as saying.

Defence lawyer Johannes Hadi argued instead for 15 years’ imprisonment and five strokes of the cane, urging caution in using public reaction as a benchmark for sentencing severity.

Justice Audrey Lim, who presided over the hearing, noted how social media had changed how quickly and widely such incidents could spread.

She will deliver her sentencing decision on June 3.