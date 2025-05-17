SINGAPORE, May 17 — Scalpers who once hoped to cash in big on Lady Gaga’s Mayhem shows in Singapore are now quietly cutting their losses.

What began with a frenzy — overseas fans booking flights before tickets even dropped, and VIP resale listings hitting a jaw-dropping S$30,000 (RM100,000) — has cooled considerably.

With only one of four shows sold out, scalpers are now slashing prices, with some tickets being resold below retail.

According to 8days, on platforms like Carousell and Viagogo, a S$328 ticket has recently been spotted going for just S$280.

Even VIP packages, once hyped up as premium experiences, are now priced far closer to their original values.

Meanwhile, official platforms Ticketmaster, Klook and Krisflyer are still offering standard tickets between S$148 and S$368, and VIP options from S$648 to S$1,348.

Authorities have stepped in, urging buyers to stick to these authorised channels to avoid fakes and markups.

The drop in resale prices marks a stark contrast with last year’s Taylor Swift Eras Tour in Singapore, where all six shows sold out in record time, resale prices surged, and hotel rates across the city spiked overnight.

In comparison, Lady Gaga’s Mayhem week is moving at a calmer pace.

8days reported that hotels near the National Stadium still offer rooms for S$100–S$150 a night, while five-star stays have seen only modest price increases of 10 to 20 per cent.

While Gaga’s May 24 show is officially sold out, tickets remain for the other three dates — May 18, 19 and 21, the report added.

Originally billed as a one-stop Asia-only performance, Gaga has since hinted at more global dates following strong fan support.

But for now, the story in Singapore is clear: what started as a high-stakes ticket rush has turned into a buyer’s market.