SINGAPORE, May 16 — A 33-year-old man convicted of murder for fatally stabbing another man during a brawl at Orchard Towers in 2019 has failed in his appeal against the conviction, according to The Straits Times.

Tan Sen Yang, who was sentenced to life imprisonment and 12 strokes of the cane in April 2024, had argued before the Court of Appeal yesterday that he did not intend to inflict the fatal neck injury on 31-year-old Satheesh Noel Gobidass.

Tan’s lawyer, Chooi Jing Yen, contended that his client was aiming for Satheesh’s face when he threw three punches while holding a karambit knife with the cutting edge facing outward. Chooi argued that Tan should be convicted of a lesser charge, such as causing grievous hurt or culpable homicide not amounting to murder, citing a sudden fight and Tan’s diminished responsibility due to adjustment disorder and alcohol-use disorder.

However, the Court of Appeal, comprising Justice Tay Yong Kwang, Justice Belinda Ang, and Justice Woo Bih Li, dismissed the appeal without requiring a response from the prosecution, according to the report.

Justice Tay was reported to have said that the court must assess the case with “common sense,” noting there was no need for “surgical precision” in determining the targeted area. He said Tan’s punches, directed at the victim’s head while wielding the knife, left no doubt about his intent to inflict serious harm.

The court also rejected arguments related to sudden provocation and diminished responsibility.

The incident occurred in the early hours of July 2, 2019, when Tan and his friends were leaving the Naughty Girl Club at Orchard Towers. A dispute broke out between Tan’s group and another group of patrons, leading to a scuffle in which Tan wielded the karambit knife, slashing one man’s face and injuring a security officer.

Later, Tan attacked Satheesh, who was an acquaintance of the injured man, by punching him while holding the knife. The assault, captured on CCTV, involved other members of Tan’s group punching and kicking the victim before fleeing the scene.

Tan surrendered to the police after learning of Satheesh’s death. While Tan faced murder charges, the charges against six others were reduced to less serious offences.

Tan Hong Sheng was sentenced to four years and nine months’ jail with 12 strokes of the cane for his role in the incident and unrelated rioting charges. Others, including Natalie Siow Yu Zhen and Joel Tan Yun Sheng, received jail terms ranging from four weeks to five months for assault.

The Straits Times reported that Tan’s karambit knife, which had a curved blade, was never recovered as he discarded it before surrendering.