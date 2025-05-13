SINGAPORE, May 13 — Singapore’s health authorities are monitoring a recent increase in Covid-19 infections in the country following a spike of over 3,000 cases in the recent week.

The Health Ministry (MOH) and the Communicable Diseases Agency (CDA) said that the estimated number of Covid-19 cases in the week of April 27 to May 3 rose to 14,200 compared to 11,100 cases in the previous week.

“Over the same period, the average daily Covid-19 hospitalisations rose from 102 to 133, but the average daily Intensive Care Unit cases decreased from three to two cases. The hospitals are currently able to manage the increase in cases,” MOH and CDA said in a joint statement on Tuesday.

They said the increase in cases could be due to several factors, including waning population immunity.

At present, LF.7 and NB.1.8 (both descendants of the JN.1 variant) are the main Covid-19 variants circulating in Singapore, together accounting for more than two-thirds of locally sequenced cases.

MOH and CDA said there is no indication that the variants circulating locally are more transmissible or cause more severe disease compared to previously circulating variants.

“As with other endemic respiratory diseases, periodic Covid-19 waves are expected throughout the year,” they said, adding that vaccination remains effective in protecting against severe illness.

Individuals at increased risk of severe Covid-19 such as those aged 60 years and above, medically vulnerable individuals, or residents of aged care facilities are recommended to keep updated with vaccinations.

Healthcare workers and persons living or working with medically vulnerable individuals are also encouraged to receive the vaccine.

They also advised the public to observe precautionary measures and practise personal and social responsibility. — Bernama