SINGAPORE, May 8 — Singapore’s Defence Ministry (Mindef) has signed a contract with Germany’s Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems to acquire two additional Invincible-class submarines, growing its submarine fleet to six.

Mindef said in a statement on Thursday that the additional submarines are projected for delivery from 2034 as part of the Republic of Singapore Navy’s (RSN) submarine force renewal programme to meet operational requirements.

“Customised by the Defence Science and Technology Agency for Singapore’s needs, the Invincible-class submarines are designed for operations in shallow and busy tropical waters and to be leanly crewed by the RSN’s specialised submariners.

“The acquisition of the two additional Invincible-class submarines further enhances the RSN’s ability to protect our sea lines of communication, with a steady state of six submarines for our submarine fleet,” it said.

The procurement was previously announced by the ministry at the Committee of Supply 2025 debate in Parliament.

Mindef said two of the four existing Invincible-class submarines, RSS Invincible and RSS Impeccable, have been commissioned in September 2024.

“The trials and acceptance for the third and fourth submarines, Illustrious and Inimitable, are progressing well in Germany, and they are expected to return to Singapore by 2028,” it added. — Bernama