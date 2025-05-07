SINGAPORE, May 7 – Singapore’s Land Transport Authority (LTA) today refuted circulating claims that it has announced new Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) rates for June 2025, labelling the reports as false.

In a statement, LTA warned the public about misinformation being shared on various websites and social media platforms suggesting new ERP charges would be rolled out next year.

“These reports are NOT true. LTA has not announced the June 2025 ERP rates,” it wrote on Facebook.

The agency stressed the importance of verifying information through official channels, urging the public to avoid sharing unverified content.

Screenshots of fabricated ERP rate charts on Facebook groups and Reddit had, among others, claimed that revised ERP charges would take effect as a “good news” following the recently concluded 2025 general election.

Singapore’s ERP system, first implemented in 1998, is an electronic toll collection scheme designed to manage road traffic congestion by charging vehicles for using certain roads during peak periods.