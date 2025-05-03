SINGAPORE, May 3 — A total of 2,164,593 Singaporeans turned up to cast their votes for the country’s General Election (GE2025) as of 5pm, according to the Elections Department (ELD).

“This is about 82 per cent of the 2,627,026 eligible electors in all contested electoral divisions,” it said in a statement on Saturday.

A spokesperson for the department also encouraged voters to avoid any last-minute rush, as polling at all 1,240 stations will close at 8pm.

In addition to domestic polling, 10 overseas polling stations are operating from 8am to 8pm local time in their respective cities. These stations must close no later than the official closing time in Singapore.

The overseas polling stations are located in Dubai, London, Washington D.C., New York, San Francisco, Canberra, Tokyo, Beijing, Hong Kong, and Shanghai.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong cast his vote at the MOE (Evans) Sports Hall around noon, according to The Straits Times (ST).

This marks his first election since taking office in May last year.

Wong is leading the PAP team in the Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC, which they won in GE2020 with a 63.18 per cent share of the vote. — Bernama