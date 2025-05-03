SINGAPORE, May 3 — Rain showers greeted voters across parts of Singapore early Saturday morning as polling centres opened for the nation’s 14th General Election since independence.

However, it did little to dampen the spirit of democracy, with voters turning out early at 1,240 polling stations to cast their ballots in one of the country’s most closely watched general elections (GE2025).

Many voters turned up with quiet determination and reflection — others with hope in their hearts — ready to make a choice they believe will shape Singapore’s future amid uncertain times.

According to the Elections Department (ELD), over 1.26 million or 48 per cent of the eligible voters have cast their votes as of noon.

Suziani, 40, a voter in the Aljunied Group Representation Constituency (GRC), said she felt the weight of responsibility right up until the final moment.

“I actually knew who I wanted to vote for, but I started wavering at the last minute and almost changed my mind. I feel like there are still many areas in Singapore that need improvement, including education,” she said.

As a healthcare worker who has done extensive voluntary work, Suziani said her experiences have shaped her perspective and made her question many things.

“There has been a lot of talk about supporting the young and the elderly, but I feel the ‘sandwich’ generation is really struggling,” she added.

She admitted that as a member of a minority community, her background used to influence her voting decisions — but she has since come to terms with the limits of change in that regard.

For her, the party and the issues it championed were the most important factors in her decision.

First-time voter Nadine Lee, 23, said she had made up her mind early, but the campaign period helped solidify her choice.

“I voted for those I feel won’t take my vote for granted. I didn’t focus on one specific issue, but more on how committed they are to helping the country,” she said, adding that traditional media aided her decision-making.

“I don’t think TikTok or social media is the best place to get informed when making important choices like this,” she added.

Husband and wife Joseph, 60, and Suzanne, 50, said they voted not only for themselves but also with their three children’s future in mind, particularly on the cost of living and inflation.

“We’re all in this together. It doesn’t matter if you’re from the opposition or the government—once you’re in Parliament, you have to work together. It’s something the ruling government needs to take note of,” Joseph said.

“Cost of living really affects middle-income families like us. We don’t qualify for much support, but we still have to care for our parents and children. Our salaries don’t rise fast enough to keep up with inflation,” Suzanne added.

“When we were younger, we could aspire to own property. These days, it’s hard for my children to do the same without help. I know the government is trying. I’m not saying they’re doing nothing,” she added.

First-time voter Prashant, from Serangoon, was among the early crowd who braved the rain. He said he was excited and pleased with the voting process as a new citizen.

“I knew who I wanted to vote for from the beginning. In a way, I’ve been waiting for this chance to vote for a long time,” he said, adding that he plans to follow the results from home.

Meanwhile, Balakrishnan, from Hougang, said he hoped to get a fairer representation in Parliament.

“I think there should be more democracy and voices in Parliament. It’s important for our views to be voiced out,” he said.

The National Environment Agency (NEA) has forecast that the weather will remain partly cloudy till tonight.

Voting is currently underway and will continue until 8pm. — Bernama