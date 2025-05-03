SINGAPORE, May 3 — Travellers heading to Malaysia via the Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints faced long delays on Saturday due to extremely heavy departure traffic.

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) issued a traffic advisory through its Facebook page earlier today.

“Travellers are advised to check traffic conditions before embarking on their journey,” said the ICA.

The authority also noted that tailbacks from Malaysia had formed, with traffic congestion at the Second Link stretching about 5km towards Tuas Checkpoint.

It warned that waiting times could reach five hours or longer.

As of 12.45pm, real-time monitoring site Jalanow estimated that travellers using the Causeway faced a wait of 38 minutes to enter Malaysia, CNA reported.

The waiting time from the Second Link was nearly two hours.

