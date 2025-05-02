SINGAPORE, May 2 — Thirteen youths, aged between 13 and 20, are under police investigation for their suspected involvement in damaging government property at designated polling stations during the recent election period.

According to AsiaOne, the incidents, which occurred in separate locations, led to the destruction of multiple wheelchairs belonging to the Elections Department.

Police investigations are ongoing, and authorities have vowed to take swift action.

The first case reportedly took place on Monday, when a call for assistance was received around 10:55pm at Block 51A Sengkang West Avenue.

Three wheelchairs were found damaged at an open space set up as a polling station.

Investigations led officers from Ang Mo Kio Police Division to identify five individuals who are believed to have used the wheelchairs for a race.

One suspect is also accused of throwing a wheelchair into the air.

AsiaOne reported that the second incident occurred yesterday, at a sheltered basketball court at Block 176B Boon Lay Drive, also designated as a polling station.

Officers from Jurong Police Division identified eight individuals suspected of damaging a wheelchair.

In a statement, police emphasised their commitment to taking firm action against those who damage public property, particularly “during the sensitive election period”.

In both cases, the suspects face allegations under the Vandalism Act.

Under Section 3 of the Vandalism Act, offenders found guilty of vandalism could face a fine of up to S$2,000 (RM6,575), imprisonment for up to three years, and between three to eight strokes of caning.