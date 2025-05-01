SINGAPORE, May 1 — As political campaigning evolves in the digital landscape, video podcasts have emerged as one of the key platforms for many candidates contesting in the Singapore general election (GE2025).

This approach has gained popularity this year, with candidates utilising podcasts to engage both their constituents and the broader Singaporean public, enabling them to discuss policies and build voter trust through more personal and conversational formats.

The format also offers a significant advantage: content remains accessible even after the start of the cooling-off period at midnight when all forms of campaigning are prohibited.

Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong is among the politicians embracing this trend, having recently appeared on the Yah Lah BUT Podcast, which has over 20,000 subscribers.

In the one-hour episode, Wong was pressed with tough questions by hosts Haresh Tilani and Terence Chia, including comparisons between his leadership style and that of former prime ministers, as well as concerns about potentially losing key ministers in the upcoming election.

Posted on April 30, the podcast has garnered 27,000 views on YouTube as of 5 pm on Thursday (May 1).

Podcasts have also become a platform for opposition and independent candidates, including newcomers, to gain visibility and traction.

Livestream shows such as The Daily Ketchup Podcast, which has 133,000 subscribers, offer candidates direct engagement with the public through real-time questions and comments.

A livestream aired on April 29 featuring four Workers’ Party (WP) candidates, allowing them to elaborate on their manifesto and share their insights on current issues.

The video has since surpassed 100,000 views.

Senior Lecturer in Political Science at Universiti Teknologi MARA, Mujibu Abd Muis, said that new media such as podcasts are evolving in line with technological changes, providing a more relaxed and open platform to discuss various issues.

“This style of delivery may be more appealing to younger audiences. In addition, it could also be due to the declining role of mainstream media, leading more people to turn to new media like podcasts,” he said.

Mujibu added that accessibility—especially in countries like Singapore—has made podcasts an increasingly popular choice for political candidates to campaign.

“Podcasts are easily accessible to anyone with internet access and a device. They can also be replayed and listened to or watched at any time,” he said. — Bernama



