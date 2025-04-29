SINGAPORE, April 29 — Milo fans across Singapore have rushed to supermarkets to snap up a new series of limited edition plush toys launched to mark the iconic drink’s 75th anniversary in the country.

Released on April 26, the plushies are bundled with promotional packs of Milo products and come in two themed sets: the Breakfast Set and the Breaktime Set, each featuring miniature soft toys inspired by beloved local snacks and Milo drinks, according to a report published in Channel News Asia today.

TikTok videos showed enthusiastic crowds at outlets such as Northpoint City’s NTUC and Woodlands’ FairPrice, with customers eager to grab the promo packs containing a randomised plushie from the collection.

The Breakfast Set includes plushies shaped like kaya toast, soft-boiled eggs, and a cup of Milo, while the Breaktime Set features a gem biscuit, bun, and Milo packet.

A screengrab from TikTok shows a fan carting boxes of Milo just for the plushie. — Screengrab from TikTok/theongreyboi

Collectors are trying to complete both sets, with some turning to online marketplaces like Carousell, where plushies and the accompanying eco-bag are being resold at prices ranging from S$10 (RM33) to S$38.

The plush toys are available while stocks last, and CNA Lifestyle has contacted Milo Singapore to ask if more designs are planned.

To obtain the Breakfast Set plushies, customers need to buy a Milo 3-in-1 (16 sachets) or Milo Gao Siew Dai (13 sachets) pack priced at S$7.95, which includes one plushie.

Alternatively, purchasing five Milo UHT 4x125ml Cluster packs at S$2.87 each will earn a Breaktime Set plush per pack.

These promotional items are being sold at major supermarkets including FairPrice, Cold Storage, Giant, Sheng Shiong and Prime.